FORECAST: Wet weather will continue for a few days

With high pressure still concentrated around North-Central Florida, we continue to filter in warm moist gulf air Into the storm system just to the south of us. This will enable a small opportunity for hit or miss showers and weak thunderstorms through Tuesday, along with keeping the partly-cloudy skies with a few opportunities for sunshine during the afternoon.

On this Tuesday morning, it’s well worthwhile to grab your umbrella and take it easy on those roadways due to wet and slick conditions from overnight rain. We start off with temperatures in the mid and upper 60s but quickly warm to seasonal conditions in the mid and upper 80s. Chances for wet weather continue through Wednesday, but with the addition of a new cold front deepening out of the north and west.

Wednesday night into Thursday, we will increase shower and thunderstorm chances to between 50 and 70 percent. Severe weather at this time is not looking likely. However, due to the amount of rainfall we have seen throughout the past couple of days, an opportunity for localized flooding is not out of the picture. By Thursday night, high pressure from the Great Lakes will move in to the south and west for a drier pattern for both Friday and Saturday.

Temperatures after the wet weather will drop down to the low and mid 80s. But by the end of the weekend and transitioning into the next work week, afternoon highs will warm back up to the lower 90s, with the potential of mid and upper 90s by the end of the next business week.

