CAMPAIGN 2022: Profile with Senate Candidate Eric Greitens

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Come Tuesday, Missouri voters will head to the polls for the August Primary. One of the most watched races in the state is who fill the seat vacated by U.S. Senator Roy Blunt. Leading up to the election, KCTV5 is profiling the top candidates vying for that office.

Monday night, Former Missouri Governor Eric Greitens campaigned in Kansas City, seeking right-wing support at an event hosted by KMCO Talk Radio.

“Well, are you guys ready to take the country back!” rallied Greitens, as the audience erupted in loud, raucous cheers.

Greitens took center stage for a Q & A session with talk radio host Pete Mundo. The former Missouri governor had a laundry list of hot topics. At the top, targeting Republican leaders he calls Rino’s or Republicans in name only, politicians he paints as soft.

“Who was in charge of the house when President Trump was elected, you have Paul Ryan. Who was in charge of the Senate when President Trump was elected Mitch McConnell? Did they fund the border wall? No.” said Greitens.

He also slammed President Joe Biden over the economy and the rising inflation rate of 9.1%.

“Who would believe that in America, gas prices are higher than Hunter Biden, that’s what’s happening, that’s what’s happening,” said Greitens.

At the local level, Greitens was asked about murder rates in the Kansas City metro, one of the highest in the nation.

“Murders and violent assaults are through the roof because of the last Defund the Police policies,” said Greitens.

The former Governor said police officers who can, are retiring. He went on to say replacing them is challenging because policies like Defund the Police make recruiting difficult.

“So, all of those things are affecting our policing and the data is incredibly clear about the impact on police and consequence on violent crime itself,” said Greitens.

He also addressed what he called the elephant in the room, denying allegations he faces of sexual misconduct and abusive behavior.

“It shows how desperate they are, it shows how desperate they are. 18:46 People are smarter, and they will see through the lies,” said Greitens.

Greitens spent of the time touting President Donald Trump and said if elected, he will do his best to champion the Trump Agenda.

“We need a Republican leader who stands up on the America First movement,” said Greitens. “I know I want to use every day I have to fight for this country, and I know I want to use every day that I have to make a difference,” said the Senate Candidate.

As far as the former Commander in Chief backing Greitens, that remains to be seen.

“Because I have so much respect for the President and his team – I will keep those conversations private,” said Greitens. “I respect the confidentiality of the President’s decision-making process.”

Greitens has landed the endorsement of the President’s son, Donald Trump Jr. The former First Lady of San Francisco and Don Jr.’s girlfriend Kimberly Guilfoyle also serves as the National Chair of the Greitens Senate campaign.

Several Trump-supporting organizations have also endorsed the former Missouri Governor.

“From the border to the economy, the policies of the left are cruel,” said Greitens. “It’s time for us conservatives to show we care. It’s time to take back our country.”

Copyright 2022 KCTV. All rights reserved.