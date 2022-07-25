Aging & Style
Shawnee, Olathe courts allow school supplies to replace fines

By Taylor Johnson
Published: Jul. 25, 2022 at 5:17 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
JOHNSON COUNTY, Ks. (KCTV) - Shawnee residents will have an opportunity to have a portion of their court fines and/or warrant fees paid for through the School Supplies for Fines program.

$50 dollars can be taken off of fines for $15 worth of supplies and $100 can be taken off for $30 worth of supplies. $30 is the maximum amount of supplies that can be turned in.

Residents would need to show a receipt, have the supplies in their original packaging and be prepared to pay any remaining balance.

DUI fees do not count for the program.

Those who work with the City of Shawnee say a program like this is beneficial for everyone. They say it gives residents a break while making sure the students have what they need for the new school year.

“We really see it as a win-win situation. We’re collecting all of these new school supplies and we’ll then turn them over to the Shawnee Lions Club and they will get those out and distribute them to children who might need all of those school supply lists filled before they go back to school,” said Julie Breithaupt, communications manager for the City of Shawnee.

The following school supplies are acceptable for the program:

  • Pencils - #2 Ballpoint Pens Rulers
  • Erasers Highlighters Composition Notebook Pencil Sharpeners Crayons Glue Stick
  • Colored Pencils Index cards Disinfectant wipes
  • Pencil Pouch Scissors Tissues
  • Wide Ruled 1 Subject Notebook Loose Leaf Filler Paper Wide Ruled

The program runs through Aug. 5.

The same program is taking place in Olathe for parking fines. Their program runs through August 11. You can find their school supply list here.

