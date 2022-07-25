Aging & Style
Your House Your Home
Living KC
Advertise With Us
Jobs
School Authority
Advertisement

Sedgwick County abortion ballot contains two misspellings

FILE — The proposal’s text on ballots in Sedgwick County misspells the words pregnancy and...
FILE — The proposal’s text on ballots in Sedgwick County misspells the words pregnancy and circumstances.(WBKO)
By The Associated Press
Published: Jul. 25, 2022 at 5:31 PM CDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WICHITA, Kan. (AP) — Sedgwick County residents voting on a proposal that could remove abortion rights from the Kansas Constitution will see two misspellings on their Aug. 2 ballots.

The proposal’s text on ballots in Sedgwick County misspells the words pregnancy and circumstances.

Sedgwick County Election Commissioner Angela Caudillo said the two typos will not have any impact on the validity of the ballot.

The Kansas City Star reported Caudillo says state law says administrative errors are not a basis for overturning elections.

If voters approve the proposal, it would remove abortion rights from the state constitution and give the Legislature the power to more strictly regulate or ban abortion in Kansas.

ALSO READ: Kansas City conducts public test of voting equipment

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Kansas City conducts public test of voting equipment
Kansas City conducts public test of voting equipment
Kansas City fire crews responded just before 4:30 Monday morning at the apartments and when...
‘Really is upsetting’: Northland apartment complex fire claims two lives
Despite its name, the Satanic Temple does not recognize the Satan typically thought of by...
Hays board asked to remove satanism reference in dress code
Monday’s dress rehearsal gives voters a transparent look at the process, with the goal of...
Kansas City conducts public test of voting equipment