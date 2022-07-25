Sedgwick County abortion ballot contains two misspellings

WICHITA, Kan. (AP) — Sedgwick County residents voting on a proposal that could remove abortion rights from the Kansas Constitution will see two misspellings on their Aug. 2 ballots.

The proposal’s text on ballots in Sedgwick County misspells the words pregnancy and circumstances.

Sedgwick County Election Commissioner Angela Caudillo said the two typos will not have any impact on the validity of the ballot.

The Kansas City Star reported Caudillo says state law says administrative errors are not a basis for overturning elections.

If voters approve the proposal, it would remove abortion rights from the state constitution and give the Legislature the power to more strictly regulate or ban abortion in Kansas.

