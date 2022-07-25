Royals fans celebrate Buck O’Neil’s induction into the Hall of Fame

KANSAS CITY, Mo (KCTV) --- He’s a Kansas City legend and icon, that’s what many Royals fans at Kauffman said about the now hall of Famer -- Buck O’Neil.

“I think Buck getting inducted into the hall of fame is probably one of the greatest things to happen. It’s so deserving. It should have happened a long time ago, but it finally did,” said Carrie O’Dell.

You see and feel O’Neil’s baseball legacy in KC from the Negro League Museum to a chair named after him in Kauffman Stadium. He showed grace despite not being inducted into the MLB Hall of Fame years ago and his advocacy for love rather than hate has held him in high regard since his death in 2006.

“I think in true “Buck-Style,” he said something that I can’t remember the exact quote but it was something that kind of spoke to his character that it was okay that he didn’t get it that time, somebody else did and they were deserving of it,” said O’Dell. “Now he finally got his.”

Monarchs and Royals fans have waited for the day the man who helped change the game was inducted -- even new fans.

Kevin Meiners said, “I was lucky enough to go to the Negro League Museum in Kansas City on vacation on Friday and I saw the legacy of Buck O’Neil and I say I think it’s well past the time he gets in the hall of fame.”

The Royals will continue to have the Buck O’Neil legacy chair inside the stadium. The Monarchs will retire Buck O’Neil’s number at their game on Wednesday.

