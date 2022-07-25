‘Really is upsetting’: Northland apartment complex fire claims two lives

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Residents at Vivion Oaks apartments in Kansas City were woken up early this morning to the sounds of banging on the doors.

“It was just an officer letting us know like, hey there has been a fire right next door and we would like you guys to evacuate please,” said resident Jayle Whitebear.

Kansas City fire crews responded just before 4:30 Monday morning at the apartments and when they arrived, authorities said the building was engulfed in flames.

“We all came downstairs and evacuated and got in our cars and everything but coming down the stairs literally opening up the door, you could just feel like all the heat,” said resident Lauren Campbell. “You could smell it, you could hear it like cracking and popping and all that. It was just, I don’t know, it was just a lot.”

After fighting the fire for a bit, crews were able to extinguish the flames, but the fire did cause severe damage.

While crews were clearing the building after the fire was deemed controlled, they found two people dead inside.

“It really is upsetting because I don’t know how I would deal if that was my family, but that is just crazy,” says Whitebear.

Campbell said, “Unfortunate about the two people that passed away. Like honestly, it kind of hit home because it’s so close.”

KCPD’s Bomb and Arson Unit was called to assist and determined the fire suspicious.

Officials are hoping the community can help provide some answers on what may have caused the fire.

“The investigators come in and start looking to see what they can find. If anybody saw anything or witnessed anything, we ask them to call the tips hotline, let us know,” says Jason Spreitzer of KCFD.

The number for the hotline is (816) 474-TIPS.

The American Red Cross has assisted several of the families impacted by the fire.

