Police: 41-year-old Independence man stabbed to death, one taken into custody

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - A man has been taken into custody after a fatal stabbing Saturday morning in Independence.

Police stated officers responded to a residence in the 16700 block of East Ellison Way after a call that someone had been stabbed.

Law enforcement found 41-year-old Robert Layson of Independence inside the residence, stabbed to death.

The Independence Police Department stated a man was taken into custody, but no identification was given.

Copyright 2022 KCTV. All rights reserved.