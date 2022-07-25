Aging & Style
Your House Your Home
Living KC
Advertise With Us
Jobs
School Authority
Advertisement

Police: 41-year-old Independence man stabbed to death, one taken into custody

FILE — Law enforcement found 41-year-old Robert Layson of Independence inside a residence,...
FILE — Law enforcement found 41-year-old Robert Layson of Independence inside a residence, stabbed to death.(WLBT)
By KCTV5 Staff
Published: Jul. 25, 2022 at 3:33 PM CDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - A man has been taken into custody after a fatal stabbing Saturday morning in Independence.

Police stated officers responded to a residence in the 16700 block of East Ellison Way after a call that someone had been stabbed.

Law enforcement found 41-year-old Robert Layson of Independence inside the residence, stabbed to death.

The Independence Police Department stated a man was taken into custody, but no identification was given.

Copyright 2022 KCTV. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Courtesy: Missouri Highway Patrol
Missouri Highway Patrol investigates crash involving a bear in Texas County, Mo.
Voting locations could expand in Barren County
Kansas Secretary of State releases early voting numbers, reminds public of tabulator testing
Lawrence Fire shut down both directions of N. 1600 Rd. to fight a fire at the church in Stull.
Fire at Stull church under investigation
Officer Daniel Vasquez was 32 years old, a 2-year member of the North Kansas City Police...
Kansas flags ordered at half staff for fallen North Kansas City officer