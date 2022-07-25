Police: 41-year-old Independence man stabbed to death, one taken into custody
Published: Jul. 25, 2022 at 3:33 PM CDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - A man has been taken into custody after a fatal stabbing Saturday morning in Independence.
Police stated officers responded to a residence in the 16700 block of East Ellison Way after a call that someone had been stabbed.
Law enforcement found 41-year-old Robert Layson of Independence inside the residence, stabbed to death.
The Independence Police Department stated a man was taken into custody, but no identification was given.
