One dead following stabbing in area of 29th, Prospect

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) -- One person is dead following a stabbing Sunday night in Kansas City.

Police were called out to the area of the 2600 block of E. 29th Street on a report of a stabbing.

When they arrived on scene, they discovered a deceased individual inside the home.

This is Kansas City’s fourth homicide this weekend and fourth in 26 hours.

