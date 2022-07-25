One dead following stabbing in area of 29th, Prospect
Published: Jul. 24, 2022 at 7:20 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) -- One person is dead following a stabbing Sunday night in Kansas City.
Police were called out to the area of the 2600 block of E. 29th Street on a report of a stabbing.
When they arrived on scene, they discovered a deceased individual inside the home.
This is Kansas City’s fourth homicide this weekend and fourth in 26 hours.
