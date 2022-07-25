Aging & Style
Your House Your Home
Living KC
Advertise With Us
Jobs
School Authority
Advertisement

One dead following stabbing in area of 29th, Prospect

Montgomery County deputies involved in officer involved shooting
Montgomery County deputies involved in officer involved shooting(MGN)
By Nick Sloan
Published: Jul. 24, 2022 at 7:20 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) -- One person is dead following a stabbing Sunday night in Kansas City.

Police were called out to the area of the 2600 block of E. 29th Street on a report of a stabbing.

When they arrived on scene, they discovered a deceased individual inside the home.

This is Kansas City’s fourth homicide this weekend and fourth in 26 hours.

Copyright 2022 KCTV. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Rain chances increase overnight into Monday. This will allow temperatures to only warm into the...
FORECAST: Rain chances increase overnight, temperatures to remain in 70s
Every cone served and every dollar raised at the Tasty Unicorn ice cream truck Sunday had a...
West Bottoms businesses raise funds for family of fallen NKC police officer
Buck O'Neil was a Kansas City legend and icon. On Sunday, local baseball fans reacted to his...
Royals fans react to Buck O'Neil's Hall of Fame induction
Anyone who knew or spent time with Buck O’Neil will tell you Sunday is bittersweet. Ecstatic...
Buck O’Neil: A Hall of Fame man getting his long-overdue recognition