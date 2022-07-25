New trash programs aim at reducing litter in Kansas City

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - The city council approved three new funding measures aimed at reducing litter and illegal dumping in neighborhoods.

The initiatives include purchasing new recycling containers and large dumpsters, and launching a pilot program for composting.

The city plans to replace more than 160,000 thousand recycling containers with lids to replace existing open-air bins.

Sherae Honeycutt, a spokesperson for the Public Works Department, said the larger, closed containers would hopefully prevent materials from blowing out into the street.

“When it gets everywhere it’s a mess and we want to make sure it gets cleaned up,” she said.

The city council also approved the purchase of 400 dumpsters to supplement its neighborhood cleanup assistance program, which allows community groups to rent the containers for trash cleanups and other neighborhood events. The purchase doubles the number of dumpsters available to meet growing demand.

The final initiative was a pilot composting program that will allow residents to drop off some waste at certain urban farms or city properties such as fire stations and community centers.

“We want to make sure people have the opportunity to get rid of their trash in their neighborhood because no one wants to live around garbage,” Honeycutt said.

Honeycutt said the city plans to provide more details to residents in the following months and roll out the programs in the spring of 2023.

