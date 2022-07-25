Kansas flags ordered at half staff for fallen North Kansas City officer

KANSAS (KCTV) - Kansas Gov. Laura Kelly has ordered all flags at half staff on Wednesday in honor of Officer Daniel Vasquez, the North Kansas City officer who was killed last week during a traffic stop.

Vasquez, 32, was shot and killed the morning of July 19 while conducting a traffic stop on a vehicle, allegedly by the vehicle’s driver. A manhunt ensued, and 24-year-old Joshua Rocha was arrested. He remains in the Clay County Detention Center without bond, charged with first-degree murder and armed criminal action in the Vasquez’s death. Rocha has a bond reduction hearing set for later this week.

A public visitation for Vasquez has been set for Tuesday 5-9 p.m. at Vineyard Church on Arrowhead Trafficway in Kansas City. His funeral services are scheduled to take place at the same location Wednesday at 9 a.m.

“I am directing flags statewide be flown at half-staff to honor Officer Daniel Vasquez, a North Kansas City Police Officer from Kansas whose life was taken too soon,” the governor said in a statement. “My thoughts are with Officer Vasquez’s loved ones as they mourn his loss.”

