Kansas flags ordered at half staff for fallen North Kansas City officer

Officer Daniel Vasquez was 32 years old, a 2-year member of the North Kansas City Police Department.(City of North Kansas City, Chris Kamler/Platte County Landmark)
By Shain Bergan
Published: Jul. 25, 2022 at 11:08 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
KANSAS (KCTV) - Kansas Gov. Laura Kelly has ordered all flags at half staff on Wednesday in honor of Officer Daniel Vasquez, the North Kansas City officer who was killed last week during a traffic stop.

Vasquez, 32, was shot and killed the morning of July 19 while conducting a traffic stop on a vehicle, allegedly by the vehicle’s driver. A manhunt ensued, and 24-year-old Joshua Rocha was arrested. He remains in the Clay County Detention Center without bond, charged with first-degree murder and armed criminal action in the Vasquez’s death. Rocha has a bond reduction hearing set for later this week.

A public visitation for Vasquez has been set for Tuesday 5-9 p.m. at Vineyard Church on Arrowhead Trafficway in Kansas City. His funeral services are scheduled to take place at the same location Wednesday at 9 a.m.

“I am directing flags statewide be flown at half-staff to honor Officer Daniel Vasquez, a North Kansas City Police Officer from Kansas whose life was taken too soon,” the governor said in a statement. “My thoughts are with Officer Vasquez’s loved ones as they mourn his loss.”

