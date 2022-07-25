Aging & Style
FORECAST: Rain chances increase overnight, temperatures to remain in 70s

By Alena Lee
Published: Jul. 24, 2022 at 8:03 PM CDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Rain chances increase overnight into Monday.

This will allow temperatures to only warm into the 70s by the afternoon giving us the much-needed relief from the oppressive heat and humidity that we’ve been dealing with almost all month long.

Additional chances for rain stay with us Tuesday through Thursday, but not everyone will see rain each day.

With active weather expected across the area we should avoid hitting 90 degrees for a little while.

It’s not until next week where a ridge of high pressure builds back into the region leading to mainly hot and dry conditions.

