Fire at Stull church under investigation

Lawrence Fire shut down both directions of N. 1600 Rd. to fight a fire at the church in Stull.
Lawrence Fire shut down both directions of N. 1600 Rd. to fight a fire at the church in Stull.(WIBW/Rick Felsburg)
By Chris Fisher
Published: Jul. 25, 2022 at 3:27 PM CDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
DOUGLAS CO., Kan. (WIBW) - Fire crews are in the early stages of determining why a church in an unincorporated Douglas Co. community caught on fire.

Douglas Co. Fire Dist. #1, along with several other agencies responded to the Stull Church early Monday afternoon on reports of flames coming the structure. Initial reports are that the fire started sometime between 1 p.m. and 1:30 p.m.

As of 4 p.m. on Monday, N. 1600 Rd., and E 250 Rd. are both expected to be closed down for several hours due to concerns over the stability of the structure. Officials on-scene tell 13 NEWS the bell tower received extensive damage, and they are worried the bell could fall.

The cause of the blaze is ongoing, however, one official on-scene told 13 NEWS that lightning may be to blame.

The fire was mostly contained to the structure’s bell tower. One person who said she worked at the church said there was a large amount of water damage inside.

Fire crews from multiple agencies, including Douglas Co. Fire Dist. #1, Lawrence Fire Dept., Wakarusa Fire Dept., and Shawnee Heights Fire Dept. responded to the blaze.

There have been no reports of injuries as of 4 p.m. Monday.

This is a developing story.

