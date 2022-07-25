2 dead in suspicious Kansas City apartment fire

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Two people have died in a Monday morning apartment fire that Kansas City fire investigators are calling “suspicious”.

Crews responded at 4:29 a.m. to the fire call at Vivion Oaks Apartments just west of North Oak Trafficway, north of NE Vivion Road in Kansas City, MO. There they found a building fully engulfed by flames. Crews fought the fire for a bit and made their way inside to clear the structure, then pulled crews out and fought the flames from the outside.

The building sustained severe damage, and appears to be destroyed. One woman suffered minor burns to her arm, but she was not hospitalized. Firefighters initially believed there were no other serious injuries, but while clearing the building after the fire was deemed under control, they found two people dead inside.

KCFD called Kansas City Police Department’s Bomb and Arson Unit to the scene, and the fire was deemed suspicious. The fire began in the front entryway, then spread to the rest of the building, according to the fire department.

