Aging & Style
Your House Your Home
Living KC
Advertise With Us
Jobs
School Authority
Advertisement

XFL returning to St. Louis in 2023

The St. Louis BattleHawks proved to be St. Louis' new favorite home team.
The St. Louis BattleHawks proved to be St. Louis' new favorite home team.(KMOV)
By Dan Greenwald
Published: Jul. 24, 2022 at 6:32 PM CDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - The XFL will be returning to St. Louis in 2023, the league announced Sunday.

The league made the announcement in a town hall on its website Sunday evening. At the town hall was new league owner, Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson.

The Battlehawks played in the Dome at America’s Center during the 2020 season, which was cut short due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The other cities getting a team are Seattle, Arlington, San Antonio, Houston, Las Vegas, Orlando and Washington, D.C.

Copyright 2022 KMOV. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Kansas head coach Bill Self watches play against Texas Southern during a first-round game in...
CBS Sports: KU’s Self, assistant coach held off the road during recruiting period
Carrabelle native Buck O'Neil joins Baseball Hall of Fame
Chicago Cubs honor Hall of Famer Buck O’Neil
John "Buck" O'Neil, a former Negro league player and manager, talks about the Negro League in...
Buck O’Neil: A Hall of Fame man getting his long-overdue recognition
Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes drops back to pass during the NFL football...
Chiefs’ Patrick Mahomes fine with other QBs earning big(ger) bucks