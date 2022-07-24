XFL returning to St. Louis in 2023

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - The XFL will be returning to St. Louis in 2023, the league announced Sunday.

The league made the announcement in a town hall on its website Sunday evening. At the town hall was new league owner, Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson.

The Battlehawks played in the Dome at America’s Center during the 2020 season, which was cut short due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The other cities getting a team are Seattle, Arlington, San Antonio, Houston, Las Vegas, Orlando and Washington, D.C.

Copyright 2022 KMOV. All rights reserved.