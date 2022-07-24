West Bottoms businesses raise funds for family of fallen NKC police officer

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Every cone served and every dollar raised at the Tasty Unicorn ice cream truck Sunday had a special purpose.

One hundred percent of the proceeds from the day’s fundraiser went toward the family of North Kansas City police officer Daniel Vasquez, who was killed in the line of duty last week.

“I saw the news story and it just hit me – like, we have to do something,” Perry Jordan, owner and operator of Tasty Unicorn, said.

Once word got out about the event, other West Bottoms businesses stepped in to help, donating raffle items and pitching in donations. Belfonte donated all of the ice cream.

“We figured if we come as a family, we can pass our blessings on to another family that is in need more than we are right now,” Aaron Lewis, owner of Paramount Pieces, said.

“It shows that even though we’re a big town, we’re a small town at the end of the day,” Jordan said. “We might be big, but still everyone always comes together it seems like in this town for anything tragic that happens.”

Jordan said he will donate a check will all of the money raised to the North Kansas City Police Department Monday morning to go to Vasquez’s family.

“That’s the big thing, is knowing everyone can unite, no matter what your differences are,” Jordan said.

“Everyone can put politics aside, put everything that’s going on in the world aside, come together as a family and unite, and show what a city truly can be when someone who protects our city gave the ultimate sacrifice,” Lewis said.

A public visitation for Officer Vasquez is set for Tuesday at Vineyard Church. Funeral services will be held the next morning.

