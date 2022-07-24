Royals star rookie Bobby Witt Jr. removed from game with hamstring tightness

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - A day of celebration among the Kansas City baseball community was given a slight damper Sunday afternoon.

Rookie shortstop Bobby Witt Jr. was removed from the Royals’ game against the Rays after the first inning “as a precaution with right hamstring tightness. He is day-to-day,” the team stated.

Witt had driven in a run with an RBI-single in the bottom of the first inning, plating Whit Merrifield to give the team a 1-0 lead.

The announcement came during the Hall of Fame induction ceremony in Cooperstown, New York, where former Royals scout and Negro Leagues Baseball Museum founder Buck O’Neil was inducted into the Hall of Fame.

Copyright 2022 KCTV. All rights reserved.