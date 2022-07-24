Aging & Style
Your House Your Home
Living KC
Advertise With Us
Jobs
School Authority
Advertisement

Police looking for suspect after armed robbery at Prairie Village gas station

Prairie Village Police Department
Prairie Village Police Department(PVPD/Facebook)
By KCTV5 Staff
Published: Jul. 24, 2022 at 10:05 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Police stated they were looking for a man accused of an armed robbery at a gas station.

The Prairie Village Police Department stated that on Sunday just after 7:20 a.m., a man wearing a blue beanie and a black mask entered the Hy-Vee Gas station at 7720 State Line Road and displayed a handgun to the store clerk, demanding money. Police said the suspect left the store in a black Chevy Tahoe.

No information was given as to what amount of money was taken. No injuries were reported.

Officers stated the man was between 5′8″ and 5′9″ with a small build, had long black hair, and was wearing a black windbreaker jacket, blue gloves, tan pants, and gray tennis shoes.

Anyone with information has been asked to contact the Prairie Village Police Department at 913/642-6868 or the TIPS Hotline at 816/474-8477.

Copyright 2022 KCTV. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Cold front, rain chances in KC area should bring relief from oppressive heat
John "Buck" O'Neil, a former Negro league player and manager, talks about the Negro League in...
Buck O’Neil: A Hall of Fame man getting his long-overdue recognition
Temperatures should be average or below on Sunday after a cold front pushes through.
Cold front, rain chances in KC area should bring relief from oppressive heat
One Missouri man is dead and another hospitalized after attempting to hike an unmarked trail in...
Sister: Missouri hiker who died in Badlands was on graduation trip