Police looking for suspect after armed robbery at Prairie Village gas station

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Police stated they were looking for a man accused of an armed robbery at a gas station.

The Prairie Village Police Department stated that on Sunday just after 7:20 a.m., a man wearing a blue beanie and a black mask entered the Hy-Vee Gas station at 7720 State Line Road and displayed a handgun to the store clerk, demanding money. Police said the suspect left the store in a black Chevy Tahoe.

No information was given as to what amount of money was taken. No injuries were reported.

Officers stated the man was between 5′8″ and 5′9″ with a small build, had long black hair, and was wearing a black windbreaker jacket, blue gloves, tan pants, and gray tennis shoes.

Anyone with information has been asked to contact the Prairie Village Police Department at 913/642-6868 or the TIPS Hotline at 816/474-8477.

