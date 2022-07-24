Over 100 acres damaged by fire in Lebanon, Mo.

LEBANON, Mo. (KCTV) --- Three separate grass fires damaged over 150 acres on Saturday in Lebanon, Mo.

The Lebanon Rural Fire District and Tri-County Fire Protection responded to three separate grassfires on Saturday.

All of the fires were under control by 7 p.m. on Saturday.

No injuries or structure damage was reported.

The Tri-County Fire Protection posted dramatic video of the fire on its Facebook page:

