Over 100 acres damaged by fire in Lebanon, Mo.

Three separate grass fires damaged over 150 acres on Saturday in Lebanon, Mo.
Three separate grass fires damaged over 150 acres on Saturday in Lebanon, Mo.(Tri-County Fire Protection)
By Nick Sloan
Published: Jul. 24, 2022 at 6:10 PM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
LEBANON, Mo. (KCTV) --- Three separate grass fires damaged over 150 acres on Saturday in Lebanon, Mo.

The Lebanon Rural Fire District and Tri-County Fire Protection responded to three separate grassfires on Saturday.

All of the fires were under control by 7 p.m. on Saturday.

No injuries or structure damage was reported.

The Tri-County Fire Protection posted dramatic video of the fire on its Facebook page:

