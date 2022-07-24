Over 100 acres damaged by fire in Lebanon, Mo.
Published: Jul. 24, 2022 at 6:10 PM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
LEBANON, Mo. (KCTV) --- Three separate grass fires damaged over 150 acres on Saturday in Lebanon, Mo.
The Lebanon Rural Fire District and Tri-County Fire Protection responded to three separate grassfires on Saturday.
All of the fires were under control by 7 p.m. on Saturday.
No injuries or structure damage was reported.
The Tri-County Fire Protection posted dramatic video of the fire on its Facebook page:
