Leawood dogs beat summer heat with ice cream social

LEAWOOD, Kan. (KCTV) – Kansas City-area pups beat the summer heat Saturday with some sweet treats!

Three Dog Bakery in Leawood welcomed dogs and their owners for an ice cream social.

Dogs tried flavors like puppy tracks, maple bacon pancake, strawberry paw-fait, and peanut butter.

“It’s nice to have ice cream when it’s hot outside, so come inside, bring the dogs, there’s plenty of room to eat in the air conditioning,” general manager Sarah Dieters said.

Dieters says not only is it ideal for a hot summer day, but this dessert is perfect for man’s best friend.

“The ice cream is a whey protein base. It’s got less dairy in it, so it’s easier for the dogs’ stomachs to digest, and it won’t melt like regular ice cream would,” she said.

Three Dog Bakery is headquartered in KC, with more than 50 locations nationwide.

