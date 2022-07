KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Police in Kansas City are investigating the city’s third homicide on Saturday.

A deadly shooting happened shortly after 10 p.m. Saturday night in the 1900 block of Kansas Ave.

There’s no information about the victim at this time.

