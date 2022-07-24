FORECAST: Relief from the heat begins on Sunday, rain chances increase on Monday

Temperatures will stay hot even after sunset with many areas in the 90s after sunset. A heat advisory will remain in effect until 8 p.m. on Sunday for areas south of the Missouri River.

A cold front will swing through by midday and could trigger some showers and thunderstorms.

A few strong storms are possible with gusty wind and large hail. Not everyone will see rain on. The timing of this front will determine whether we get back into the 90s again or not. However, there’s a better opportunity for more scattered showers and storms Monday.

This will likely keep our temperatures in the 70s.

It’s been about 27 days since highs were this cool. Look for several more chances for showers and storms throughout the week before we warm back up again by the upcoming weekend.

