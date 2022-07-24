Divers searching for missing swimmer in Table Rock Lake

NEAR BRANSON, Mo. (KY3) - The Missouri Highway Patrol is searching for a missing swimmer in Table Rock Lake.

Investigators say the swimmer disappeared around the Rest Haven Resort. Divers with the Western Taney County Fire Protection District began searching Saturday evening.

Investigators said they had no other information to release.

