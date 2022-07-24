Aging & Style
Divers searching for missing swimmer in Table Rock Lake

Splashing water
Splashing water(Public Domain Pictures)
By KY3 Staff
Published: Jul. 23, 2022 at 11:09 PM CDT|Updated: 9 hours ago
NEAR BRANSON, Mo. (KY3) - The Missouri Highway Patrol is searching for a missing swimmer in Table Rock Lake.

Investigators say the swimmer disappeared around the Rest Haven Resort. Divers with the Western Taney County Fire Protection District began searching Saturday evening.

Investigators said they had no other information to release.

