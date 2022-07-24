Cold front, rain chances in KC area should bring relief from oppressive heat

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - An isolated shower or storm is possible Sunday morning as a cold front pushes through the region.

This front will spark additional thunderstorms to develop by midday into the early afternoon.

The placement of this front and its timing will determine how far south the cooler air will go. As of Sunday at 6:45 a.m., areas along and south of I-70 will likely not see relief today, which is why the National Weather Service has continued the Heat Advisory but canceled it for the Kansas City metro.

Monday will be the coolest day out of the next 10 with showers and a few storms likely. No severe weather is expected, but any storms that form will produce heavy rain, gusty wind and some lightning.

After that, most of the week’s temperatures will be at or below normal with additional chances for rain sprinkled throughout the week.

Next weekend looks a bit warmer with 90s returning to the area.

