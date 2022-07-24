Chicago Cubs honor Hall of Famer Buck O’Neil

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) --- Buck O’Neil made plenty of history in Kansas City.

He also made some in Chicago and on Sunday, the Chicago Cubs honored him as he officially entered the Baseball Hall of Fame.

The famous sign outside of Wrigley Field congratulated O’Neil on making the hall.

"One of the finest human beings to ever walk the face of this earth who just happened to be a great baseball player." -@nlbmprez



Forever immortalized in the @baseballhall. Congratulations, Buck, and thank you. 💙 #HOFWKND pic.twitter.com/CkkvMPNINy — Chicago Cubs (@Cubs) July 24, 2022

O’Neil was hired by the Cubs in 1962, becoming the first Black coach in Major League Baseball.

He also served as a scout in the organization, most notably discovering the talents of Lou Brock and Elston Howard.

