CBS Sports: KU’s Self, assistant coach held off the road during recruiting period

LAWRENCE, Kan. (KCTV) --- Kansas Jayhawks and assistant head coach Kurtis Townsend were taken off the road for recruiting in July, according to a CBS Sports report.

CBS Sports reporter Matt Norlander says the move was “self-imposed” by the University of Kansas.

“Self and Townsend were subject to self-imposed sanctions from Kansas that signal the first cooperative effort by the program as it continues a years-long battle with the NCAA stemming from the FBI investigation into bribery and corruption in college basketball recruiting,” CBS Sports reports.

The report indicates that KU assistants Norm Roberts and Jeremy Case were recruiting throughout the summer and spring.

