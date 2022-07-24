Aging & Style
Your House Your Home
Living KC
Advertise With Us
Jobs
School Authority
Advertisement

CBS Sports: KU’s Self, assistant coach held off the road during recruiting period

Kansas head coach Bill Self watches play against Texas Southern during a first-round game in...
Kansas head coach Bill Self watches play against Texas Southern during a first-round game in the NCAA college basketball tournament in Fort Worth, Texas, Thursday, March 17, 2022. (AP Photo/Tony Gutierrez)(Tony Gutierrez | AP)
By Nick Sloan
Published: Jul. 24, 2022 at 4:29 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAWRENCE, Kan. (KCTV) --- Kansas Jayhawks and assistant head coach Kurtis Townsend were taken off the road for recruiting in July, according to a CBS Sports report.

CBS Sports reporter Matt Norlander says the move was “self-imposed” by the University of Kansas.

“Self and Townsend were subject to self-imposed sanctions from Kansas that signal the first cooperative effort by the program as it continues a years-long battle with the NCAA stemming from the FBI investigation into bribery and corruption in college basketball recruiting,” CBS Sports reports.

The report indicates that KU assistants Norm Roberts and Jeremy Case were recruiting throughout the summer and spring.

Copyright 2022 KCTV. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Carrabelle native Buck O'Neil joins Baseball Hall of Fame
Chicago Cubs honor Hall of Famer Buck O’Neil
Splashing water
Divers recover the body of missing swimmer in Table Rock Lake
Kansas City Royals' Bobby Witt Jr. bats during the second inning of the second game of a...
Royals star rookie Bobby Witt Jr. removed from game with hamstring tightness
An ice cream fundraiser was held in the West Bottoms with proceeds going toward the family of...
West Bottoms businesses raise funds for family of fallen NKC police officer