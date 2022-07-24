Accessible summer camp welcomes vision-impaired kids & young adults

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Heading to summer camp for s’mores and swimming is a time-honored tradition when school’s out – but those opportunities can be harder to come back when you suffer from vision loss.

That’s why Alphapointe held this week’s Adventure Camp in KCMO.

“The goal of Adventure Camp is to push themselves and empower themselves to try new things and become independent and be on the same playing field as their sighted peers,” camp director Lexi Holsapple said.

Campers with vision loss ages 6-21 from Kansas, Missouri and Nebraska got to experience all the fun a summer camp brings: from archery and ziplining, to arts & crafts and cookouts.

“Everything we do at camp is accessible for them,” Holsapple said. “So for archery, we’ll have sound sources that are over by the targets. We do a lot of sighted guide, we give a lot of directions on where to go. Adventure Camp is made so it is accessible for them and they can do the same things — just a little different.”

Headquartered in KC, Alphapointe has more than 400 employees. More than half are blind or visually impaired.

