Aging & Style
Your House Your Home
Living KC
Advertise With Us
Jobs
School Authority
Advertisement

11th-annual Diva Dash benefits Infant Loss Resources

By Marleah Campbell
Published: Jul. 23, 2022 at 7:57 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OVERLAND PARK, Kan. (KCTV) - Women and girls laced up their running shoes for a cause Saturday morning in Overland Park.

Runners hit the course at Corporate Woods for the 11th-annual Diva Dash 5K.

The event through the KC Running Company supports Infant Loss Resources, an organization that provides support to families who have lost young children.

“Especially when we’re supposed to be seeing triple digits today, to come out early this morning is fantastic to see all the people come out and support our cause,” Cheryl Herzog-Arneil, community educator, said.

Infant Loss Resources helps roughly 30-35 families in the KC metro each year, free of charge.

“I do love that we’re aligned with this run specifically, because it is women supporting women and letting them know that there is that other resource out there for them,” Cindy Sims, development coordinator for Infant Loss Resources, said.

Girls ages eight and under got a tiara when they crossed the finish of the 50-yard race.

The organization will hold its 15th-annual golf tournament on Friday. There’s still time to sign up, here. (https://www.infantlossresources.org/)

Copyright 2022 KCTV. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation has confirmed a shooting at the Maquoketa Caves State...
3 family members killed at Iowa park had ties to Lawrence
Kansas City-area pups beat the summer heat Saturday with some sweet treats! Three Dog Bakery in...
Leawood dogs beat summer heat with ice cream social
Heading to summer camp for s’mores and swimming is a time-honored tradition when school’s out –...
Accessible summer camp welcomes vision-impaired kids & young adults
Heading to summer camp for s’mores and swimming is a time-honored tradition when school’s out –...
Accessible summer camp welcomes vision-impaired kids and young adults