11th-annual Diva Dash benefits Infant Loss Resources

OVERLAND PARK, Kan. (KCTV) - Women and girls laced up their running shoes for a cause Saturday morning in Overland Park.

Runners hit the course at Corporate Woods for the 11th-annual Diva Dash 5K.

The event through the KC Running Company supports Infant Loss Resources, an organization that provides support to families who have lost young children.

“Especially when we’re supposed to be seeing triple digits today, to come out early this morning is fantastic to see all the people come out and support our cause,” Cheryl Herzog-Arneil, community educator, said.

Infant Loss Resources helps roughly 30-35 families in the KC metro each year, free of charge.

“I do love that we’re aligned with this run specifically, because it is women supporting women and letting them know that there is that other resource out there for them,” Cindy Sims, development coordinator for Infant Loss Resources, said.

Girls ages eight and under got a tiara when they crossed the finish of the 50-yard race.

The organization will hold its 15th-annual golf tournament on Friday. There’s still time to sign up, here. (https://www.infantlossresources.org/)

