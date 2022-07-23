In visit to Kansas City area, U.S. Sen. Cruz says Schmitt was ‘easy choice’ to support in GOP Senate primary

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - The Republican Party’s primary for this year’s U.S. Senate race has received national attention.

Another indication of that was U.S. Sen. Ted Cruz (R-TX) visiting the state on Saturday and campaigning for Missouri Attorney General Eric Schmitt.

Cruz and Schmitt toured the state, with stops in St. Louis, Lee’s Summit and Springfield.

“The eyes of the entire country are on the State of Missouri,” Cruz said in an interview after the rally in Lee’s Summit. “This primary matters. My philosophy is to support the strongest conservative who can win. In this race, I think it’s an easy choice.”

Schmitt, along with former Missouri Gov. Eric Greitens and U.S. House Rep. Vicki Hartzler, are the top three leading candidates if you believe the polls. Schmitt is considered the favorite to win the race on PredictIt.org, an online betting market.

“Missouri deserves not just someone who is going to join the club, but who is going to lead and fight,” Cruz said. “As attorney general, Eric has been standing and fighting Biden, Pelosi, Schumer and the radical left. We need conservative, principled fighters in Washington.”

It was a packed crowd at Tiff n Jay’s, where the rally was held.

“It’s indicative of the energy we have,” Schmitt said. “I’m just thrilled Senator Cruz is here. We need reinforcements.”

Cruz said he believes conservatives in Missouri are coming together to back Schmitt. Schmitt says his record would match the desires of Missouri’s voters.

“They want an American First agenda,” Schmitt said. “They want people who are not interested in being popular. We need people who are proven conservative fighters.”

