Semitruck fire closed all westbound lanes of I-70 near Lawrence for several hours Friday

By Emily Rittman
Published: Jul. 22, 2022 at 11:25 PM CDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
LAWRENCE, Kan. (KCTV) -- One lane of I-70 is back open Friday after a semitruck caught on fire causing all westbound lanes near mile maker 206 near Lawrence to shut down for hours.

Crews expect one lane to remain closed for a few more hours Friday night as they work to remove debris from the semitruck fire off the side of the highway. The right westbound lane could reopen around 1:00AM.

Around 2:30PM Friday afternoon someone called 911 to report a semitruck fire near I-70 and Linwood Rd. The driver was able to get out without injury. All westbound lanes were closed from around 2:45PM until one westbound lane reopened around 7:15PM. Drivers were diverted off I-70 at the Tonganoxie Eudora interchange.

According to the preliminary investigation, the semitruck driver reported they hit road debris. The driver thought the debris was likely a mattress that flew off another vehicle. After hitting the debris, they noticed smoke and pulled over. The semi was soon engulfed in flames.

Several hours after firefighters put out the large flames, they used hoses to put out hot spots in the debris. The debris resembled playground equipment. The semitruck was not transporting hazardous materials.

Engineers examined and cleared the K-32 bridge above the location of the fire.

