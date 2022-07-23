Man armed with knife taken into custody after standoff in vehicle off I-29

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) --- A suicidal man armed with a knife was taken to the hospital early Saturday morning following a multi-hour standoff with police in a vehicle off of Interstate 29 in Kansas City, MO, according to police.

Officers responded around 10 p.m. to the area of I-29 and 64th Street in reference to a man and two dogs who were on the side of the road and possibly in distress. As police went to check on the man, he brandished a knife and confronted the officers, at which point police backed off and the man barricaded himself inside a vehicle, according to the Kansas City Police Department.

Tactical units and negotiators were called to the scene, as the man had allegedly made suicidal threats. The area was closed down for multiple hours. Shortly after midnight, tactical officers utilized CS gas and a bean bag round to get to the man and remove him from the vehicle. He was taken into custody and transported to a local hospital for mental health help. He also has outstanding warrants, police said.

No one was hurt in the incident.

