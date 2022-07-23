Aging & Style
Your House Your Home
Living KC
Advertise With Us
Jobs
School Authority
Advertisement

Kansas City police in standoff at I-29, 64th Street

Police are in a standoff with an individual in the area of 64th Street and Interstate 29.
Police are in a standoff with an individual in the area of 64th Street and Interstate 29.(KC SCOUT)
By Nick Sloan
Published: Jul. 22, 2022 at 10:30 PM CDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) --- Police are in a standoff with an individual in the area of 64th Street and Interstate 29.

Police were called out to the scene late Friday evening after a call for service regarding concern for a man and two dogs. When approached by officers, the man brandished a knife and confronted officers.

He barricaded himself and the dogs in a vehicle.

A standoff was called.

Negotiators are working to resolve the standoff. No injuries were reported.

Copyright 2022 KCTV. All rights reserved.

Latest News

The stage is set for training camp, but one key player might not be here. As left tackle...
Football season is coming! Chiefs report to training camp in St. Joseph
We are uncovering new information tonight in the investigation into a man accused of killing...
Court documents: Suspect in killing of North Kansas City police officer had 3D printer for guns
The officer who shot the suspected gunman in March’s shooting at Olathe East High School was...
Officer was justified in shooting Olathe East High School suspected gunman, prosecutor finds
Friday marked the hottest day of the year so far in Kansas City --- and the heat could turn up...
Hottest day of the year recorded in Kansas City