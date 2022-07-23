Kansas City police in standoff at I-29, 64th Street
Published: Jul. 22, 2022 at 10:30 PM CDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) --- Police are in a standoff with an individual in the area of 64th Street and Interstate 29.
Police were called out to the scene late Friday evening after a call for service regarding concern for a man and two dogs. When approached by officers, the man brandished a knife and confronted officers.
He barricaded himself and the dogs in a vehicle.
A standoff was called.
Negotiators are working to resolve the standoff. No injuries were reported.
