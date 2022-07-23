2 killed following deadly shootings under a mile apart in Kansas City

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Kansas City police are investigating two separate homicides that happened under a mile apart.

One person was shot and killed at E. 37th Street and Olive Street.

Another was killed at E. 39th Street and South Benton.

It’s unknown at this time if the homicides are connected.

Both incidents were reported around 6 p.m. on Saturday.

This is a developing story. Stay tuned to KCTV5 News for more.

