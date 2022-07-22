Aging & Style
Waverly man dies after falling out of pickup truck bed onto Missouri highway

FILE — The Highway Patrol said a man died after falling out of a pickup truck.
FILE — The Highway Patrol said a man died after falling out of a pickup truck.(Source: John Watson, WAVE News)
By KCTV5 Staff
Published: Jul. 22, 2022 at 9:08 AM CDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - A 54-year-old man died Thursday morning after he fell out of a pickup truck on a rural Missouri highway.

A Missouri State Highway Patrol crash report indicated that Burnie Jordan of Waverly was riding in the bed of a Ford F-150 south of Pertle Springs before 8 a.m. when he fell out and struck the pavement on Missouri Highway 13 in Johnson County.

Jordan was airlifted to Research Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead.

Copyright 2022 KCTV. All rights reserved.

