Shooting in Overland Park on Thursday evening injures 2

OVERLAND PARK, Kan. (KCTV) - Two people were injured in a shooting that happened in Overland Park on Thursday evening.

It happened shortly before 6 p.m. in the 8400 block of Carter.

Two people, a male and female in their late teens, sustained non-life-threatening injuries.

No one has been taken into custody in connection with the shooting yet. Two suspect males were seen running east from the scene toward Grant Street.

If you have information that can assist the police in their investigation, call 913-890-1362 or the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-TIPS.

Note: Information from police did not specify whether this shooting happened at Carter Street or Carter Circle.

