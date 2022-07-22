Satchel Paige’s home being turned into museum

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Negro League and Major League Baseball legend Leroy Satchel Paige’s home is officially going to become a museum and offer office space following city council approval.

The Kansas City, Missouri, City Council voted to approve rezoning the lot located in the area of 2620 and 2626 E. 28th St. in the Santa Fe Place plat with a development plan to allow for the rehabilitation of the former residence of Satchel Paige to a museum and office space.

Paige purchased the home in 1950 and lived there for more than 30 years.

The now boarded-up and fenced-in home will be transformed with the help of Pitch Perfect, a local redevelopment group. They are partnering with the Paige family and Kansas City Royals to restore it as well.

“I think this house gives an opportunity to tell that broader story of what he meant in the civil rights movement, what he meant as a family man, as a collector,” said Pitch Perfect Managing Developer Vincent Gauthier. “All of these different things, in addition to being arguably the greatest right-handed pitcher in the history of baseball.”

Gauthier said it’s vital to keep the building and its history in the neighborhood because of its baseball history, but more because of Paige’s life behind the scenes.

“In 1948, that was considered an all-white neighborhood and at that point, it became integrated, and less than two years later he purchased the house there,” he said.

Pitch Perfect KC is working to ensure it’s safe to explore following the fire. Gauthier said they continue working with the city, the family, and the historic preservation organization to make sure they fix what they can but leave history where it lies.

“The history of Kansas City and frankly this country, and what we’re still dealing with from a racial standpoint, I think it’s important to see in context the impact somebody could have and frankly giving back to the neighborhood,” he said. “We think it catalyzes additional positive impacts in the community.”

Renovations could start soon, opening the next two years to cement Paige’s legacy inside his brick and wood home.

“You never quite know what you’re going to find behind a wall here and there, so we’re looking for those good adventures going forward but we’re positive that we can get this thing at least partially under construction here sometime this fall,” said Gauthier.

They said it’ll cost around $3 million to renovate the entire lot.

Copyright 2022 KCTV. All rights reserved.