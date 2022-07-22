Aging & Style
Royals return to action with vaccine conversation still top of mind

Kansas City Royals' Whit Merrifield celebrates in the dugout after hitting a two-run home run...
Kansas City Royals' Whit Merrifield celebrates in the dugout after hitting a two-run home run during the eighth inning of a baseball game against the Cleveland Guardians Friday, July 8, 2022, in Kansas City, Mo. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)(Charlie Riedel | AP)
By KCTV5 Sports
Published: Jul. 22, 2022 at 4:17 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - The last time the Royals took the diamond, it was without 10 big league players due to Canada’s COVID vaccine mandate for international travelers.

Friday night, all those players are back with the team taking the field in front of the hometown fans for the first time since Whit Merrifield’s controversial comments.

Some fans said they will boo the two-time All-Star when he returns to the lineup.

In the locker room prior to warm-ups, Merrifield addressed some of the noise from the fanbase.

“I tried to make a point about my passion for winning that had no relevance to the topic that was being discussed,” he said. “Whatever reaction it is, it’s something that I’ll have to deal with...If people feel a need to express their feelings towards me, that’s perfectly fine.”

The two-time All-Star addressed comments he made about getting a COVID vaccine last week prior to missing the series against Toronto.

Friday night’s game also will feature the first Royals home set for star prospect Nick Pratto. He was one of the players who filled in the weekend prior in Toronto, even hitting his first Major League home run.

Pratto has been penciled in to play first base Friday night against Tampa Bay.

Copyright 2022 KCTV. All rights reserved.

