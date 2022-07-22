Aging & Style
Police: Man ‘unintentionally’ shot 5-year-old child in Sedalia

By Nick Sloan
Published: Jul. 22, 2022 at 6:42 PM CDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
SEDALIA, Mo. (KCTV) --- A 5-year-old child in Sedalia has been hospitalized after being shot.

The shooting happened Friday just after 2p.m. in the 1600 block of W. 9th Street.

The child’s parents transported the victim to a local hospital.

Investigators believe the child was unintentionally shot.

Byron A. Guider, 36, is expected to be charged with endangering the welfare of a child, unlawful use of a weapon and felon in possession of a firearm, according to a news release from the police department.

