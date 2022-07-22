Negro Leagues Baseball Museum to host watch party for Buck O’Neil Hall of Fame induction

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - The long wait is almost over.

John Jordan “Buck” O’Neil, founder of the Negro Leagues Baseball Museum, will be inducted into the Baseball Hall of Fame in Cooperstown, New York.

O’Neil, who played for and managed the Kansas City Monarchs in the 30s and 40s, will be enshrined with the sport’s greatest honor on Sunday afternoon.

To celebrate the occasion, the Negro Leagues Baseball Museum will host a watch party Sunday at 12 p.m.

The event is free to the public, although donations are encouraged.

To RSVP, click here.

Watch Buck O'Neil's Historic Hall of Fame Induction at Buck's house! FREE Hall of fame Watch party at the Negro Leagues Baseball Museum. Donations are encouraged! RSVP: https://t.co/AVdnmntoNE



📍 : NLBM

⏰ : 12:00 PM - 5:00 PM

⚾ : Sunday, July 24th pic.twitter.com/iXFKgIEAv3 — Negro Leagues Baseball Museum (@NLBMuseumKC) July 21, 2022

Copyright 2022 KCTV. All rights reserved.