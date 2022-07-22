Aging & Style
Your House Your Home
Living KC
Advertise With Us
Jobs
School Authority
Advertisement

Man with autism reported missing in Independence

Independence police are looking for a 23-year-old man who is missing.
Independence police are looking for a 23-year-old man who is missing.(Independence Police Department)
By Nick Sloan
Published: Jul. 22, 2022 at 5:02 PM CDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

INDEPENDENCE, Mo. (KCTV) --- Independence police are looking for a 23-year-old man who is missing.

Police say Drayton Fanning has autism and was last seen in the 16000 block of E. 37th Street.

They say he may be in the company of another male named Matthew Damblin.

Fanning is 6′2″, weighs 140 pounds and has blonde hair.

Call police at 816-836-3600 if you see him.

Copyright 2022 KCTV. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Coach Dawn Jones told KCTV5 the thief didn’t just swipe the bocce balls, but the vinyl portable...
‘Please don’t take this away from them’: Equipment stolen from Special Olympics team
Kansas City Royals' Whit Merrifield celebrates in the dugout after hitting a two-run home run...
Royals return to action with vaccine conversation still top of mind
OSHA launches investigation into deadly incident at Silver Dollar City
Whit Merrifield addresses COVID vaccine conversation, status with team