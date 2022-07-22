Man with autism reported missing in Independence

INDEPENDENCE, Mo. (KCTV) --- Independence police are looking for a 23-year-old man who is missing.

Police say Drayton Fanning has autism and was last seen in the 16000 block of E. 37th Street.

They say he may be in the company of another male named Matthew Damblin.

Fanning is 6′2″, weighs 140 pounds and has blonde hair.

Call police at 816-836-3600 if you see him.

