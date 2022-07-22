Man suffers life-threatening injuries after shooting at Independence QuikTrip

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - One man suffered life-threatening injuries after being shot Friday afternoon at an Independence QuikTrip.

The Independence Police Department reported that one man had shot another man at the gas station in the 17800 block of East 39th Street.

The shooter involved was taken into custody, the victim sent to the hospital.

Police said the investigation was ongoing.

