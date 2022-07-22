Aging & Style
Man suffers life-threatening injuries after shooting at Independence QuikTrip

FILE — The shooter involved was taken into custody, the victim sent to the hospital.
By KCTV5 Staff
Published: Jul. 22, 2022 at 3:00 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - One man suffered life-threatening injuries after being shot Friday afternoon at an Independence QuikTrip.

The Independence Police Department reported that one man had shot another man at the gas station in the 17800 block of East 39th Street.

The shooter involved was taken into custody, the victim sent to the hospital.

Police said the investigation was ongoing.

