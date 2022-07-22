Lawrence Police Department switches to bean bag shotguns

LAWRENCE, Kan. (KCTV) - Police officers in Lawrence now have another tool in their crimefighting arsenal. The bean bag gun now allows officers to protect themselves and others without shooting to kill when faced with tense or escalating situations.

“I think the bean bag is much easier to shoot than the shotgun and it’s much more accurate. Where you aim is where it goes,” said Officer Megan Shipley.

On Tuesday, Shipley demonstrated to KCTV5 News how the new weapon works.

“This now gives us the option to stay further back and make decisions with more time,” said Shipley.

The bean bag gun now replaces the shotgun usually found in patrol units.

“This weapon isn’t taking anything away,” explained Shipley. “What it’s doing is, we took our shotguns that are no longer really being deployed and sitting in police cars and we converted them to the less lethal shotgun.”

The guns are painted bright orange and white to distinguish them from the more lethal options. The department also took the extra step of removing all shotgun rounds, making only bean bag rounds available to its officers.

“We’re going to try and use this to de-escalate and bring a situation under control without using that lethal option,” said Chief Rich Lockhart.

The weapon is less lethal, but officers said it is highly effective.

“It’s easy to understand. Your primary target zone is the legs, mostly because when they move they move forward or backwards. You’re still likely to hit even if the person moves,” said Shipley.

Secondary targets are the abdomen and arms. The bean bag gun has the capability of striking a target up to 75 feet away.

Shipley said while the bean bag bullet likely won’t kill, it will sting.

“Oh no! I don’t want to get hit by that thing. No way. It’s going to hurt and it’s going to give you a nasty, nasty bruise,” said Shipley.

Lockhart said the bean bag gun isn’t new to the force.

“For the past five years, supervisors and members of the Crisis Response Team carried these weapons. The problem is, to use them both, units had to be on-scene together,” said Lockhart. “That made it difficult to use them.”

Now, all officers of the department will have the bean bag gun in units.

“Our use of force policy places the sanctity of life at the very top of policy. So, at the end of the day, we want everyone to go home safely,” said Chief Lockhart.

