How you can help in KC now that monarch butterflies are endangered

KINGSVILLE, Mo. (KCTV) - One of the area’s most beloved butterflies are now on the edge of extinction, according to a leading wildlife monitoring group.

On Thursday, the International Union for Conservation of Nature added the migratory monarch to the endangered list.

However, there are ways you can help in your own home to keep them from disappearing.

ENDANGERED STATUS EXPLAINED

Eric Perrette’s voice grows animated when he talks about butterflies, gesturing to explain how a butterfly emerges from a chrysalis using fluid in its abdomen to stretch its wings.

“I’ve been doing it for 16 years here,” he said, apologizing for his runaway enthusiasm.

Perrette is a horticulturalist at Powell Gardens, the premier botanical garden for the Kansas City region.

Monarchs aren’t the only butterflies on display at Powell Gardens, but they might be the most fascinating because they are the only butterfly that migrates.

“Every fall, they all join together and fly down to Mexico as a group. And then, they spend the winter in the trees. Then, when it’s springtime, they will lay eggs and then we’ll get new generations to migrate back north,” explained Perrette.

The International Union for Conservation of Nature lists several reasons for the subspecies’ decline, including deforestation in their winter habitats, weather extremes, and the proliferation of pesticides and herbicides killing the plants essential to their survival.

HOW YOU CAN HELP

Nurturing those plants is one way Powell Gardens fosters a healthy environment for butterflies.

“As a botanic garden, we’re producing plants that you see all around you that constantly support our native species, monarchs included,” said Laina Gunsallus, Powell Gardens’ marketing director.

Butterflies are picky about what plants they will use as hosts for their larvae. Each species has its own. For migratory monarchs, it’s milkweed.

“That’s what they lay their eggs on, because that’s what the caterpillar eats,” Perrette clarifies. “The caterpillar only eats a specific type of plant. So, with monarchs it’s milkweed of some kind. There are tons of different kinds, but they only eat milkweed.”

He said the simplest thing people can do at home to help preserve a native habitat for monarchs in the Kansas City area is to plant milkweed. There are varieties that will grow as perennials in our region. Others won’t live through winter in Kansas City but will drop seeds to repopulate in the spring. Some have blossoms that also provide pollen sources for the adult butterflies.

Perrette noted that even an apartment dweller with a balcony can contribute.

“Just have a pot of milkweed sitting on your balcony,” he suggested. “At least that helps a little bit because every little bit helps. If everybody’s doing it then it makes a bigger impact.”

He warned that milkweed do attract aphids but warned against using chemical treatments to kill aphids on milkweed because most will also kill the butterfly larvae.

A visual list of milkweed varieties appropriate for the Kansas City region can be found here.

FESTIVAL OF BUTTERFLIES

The monarch and other native butterflies are visible in Powell Gardens’ outdoor butterfly habitat all summer. Thursday, however, marked the start of a three-week special event dedicated to a deeper dive into butterflies, including exotic species and a host of kids activities.

Powell Gardens’ 25th Annual Festival of Butterflies runs from July 21 through August 7. This year, they’ve extended their hours for the festival into the evening with live music. Details can be found here.

Copyright 2022 KCTV. All rights reserved.