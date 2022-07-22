Aging & Style
Driver dies from car crash injuries after vehicle goes airborne on I-70

Police said westbound lanes of Interstate 70 were closed for approximately about 90 minutes.(Scout Camera)
By KCTV5 Staff
Published: Jul. 22, 2022 at 2:20 PM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - A man died Friday morning after he was involved in a single-vehicle crash on Interstate 70 at East 23rd Street.

The Kansas City Police Department stated a white Jeep Liberty was driving west at a high rate of speed when the driver lost control, crossed all three lanes and struck a center concrete median.

Police said the collision knocked over two sections of the concrete median. The Jeep then continued airborne, rotating and ejecting the driver. The car struck one of the concrete pillars for 23rd Street.

A crash report stated the driver landed on the left shoulder and the vehicle flipped, landing on its roof in one of the travel lanes.

The driver, who was not identified, was taken to a hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Police said westbound lanes of Interstate 70 were closed for approximately about 90 minutes.

