Court: Kansas election chief’s software change violated law

Kansas Secretary of State Scott Schwab answers questions during an interview in his office in...
Kansas Secretary of State Scott Schwab answers questions during an interview in his office in Topeka, Kansas, Wednesday, July 20, 2022. The Kansas Court of Appeals has ruled that Schwab violated the state's open records law by having office computer software altered so that it no longer produced data sought by a voting-rights advocate. (AP Photo/John Hanna)(John Hanna) | AP)
By The Associated Press
Published: Jul. 22, 2022 at 3:36 PM CDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — The Kansas Court of Appeals has ruled that the state’s top elections official violated the state’s open records law when he had office computer software altered so that it could no longer produce data sought by a voting-rights advocate.

The decision directed a trial-court judge to order Secretary of State Scott Schwab to reverse the change so that the software can again produce a statewide report on provisional ballots.

Those ballots are cast when election officials have doubts about whether someone is eligible to vote.

The data was sought by founder Davis Hammet of the voting-rights group Loud Light.

The appeals panel said Schwab’s action improperly concealed a public record.

