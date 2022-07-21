Several Johnson County government buildings without power Thursday

JOHNSON COUNTY, Kan. (KCTV) - Several Johnson County government buildings lost power Thursday for an unknown reason.

According to the county, the Johnson County Administration Building at 111 S. Cherry St. and others in Olathe lost power earlier today.

The Administration Building is the only one that provides direct service to the public and is also affected by the outage. Right now, they are continuing to provide services in the building as they run off emergency power.

The county says they don’t yet know when power will be restored. If it isn’t soon, they will have to decide whether the building will stay open. Without power, it would get too hot. Plus, they may lose power again since they are only running off of emergency power.

When the power went out, the Board of County Commissioners was in an executive session. They returned a short time later to continue the meeting, which was streamed online.

The county said they’ll provide further updates at jocogov.org.

In the meantime, they encourage people to use online services to complete their transactions with the county government.

