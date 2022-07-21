Pet of the Day: Elliot

Elliot is a big, lovable lug who wants nothing more than a quiet home to relax in with his forever family!

He is a Great Dane mix, so he has lot of love to give - almost 100 pounds worth, to be exact!

While he loves a good nap, this pup is no slouch. He is one of the best fetch players they have ever seen at Great Plains SPCA. Seriously, this guy is an all-star!

After he has played a nice round of fetch or had a quick walk, he likes to settle in and relax for the rest of the day.

He would do best with someone who is a homebody like himself or doesn’t mind bringing him along for the ride, too. He loves car rides.

If this sounds like the pup for you, email foster@greatplainsspca.org about meeting this handsome hound.

Copyright 2022 KCTV. All rights reserved.