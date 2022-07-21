Man charged in connection with fatal shooting of NKC officer

CLAY COUNTY, Mo. (KCTV) - During a press conference this morning by officials from North Kansas City, Kansas City and Clay County, we learned 24-year-old Joshua Tyler Rocha is being charged with first-degree murder and armed criminal action for the death of 32-year-old North Kansas City police officer Daniel Vasquez.

According to a probable cause document, Rocha told investigators he was on his way to buy ammunition for his rifle when officer Vasquez pulled him over near 21st and Clay streets.

Police say officer Vasquez was conducting a traffic stop for expired temp tags on Rocha’s vehicle.

The document goes on to say Rocha told police he did not want to go to jail or have his vehicle towed. So, when officer Vasquez approached his driver side, Rocha shot him with the rifle in his car.

Vasquez fell backward. Then, Rocha got out of the car and shot again at Vasquez when he was laying on the ground.

The document states Rocha’s rifle jammed, so he cleared it and then shot again.

This afternoon, KCTV5 News stopped by Rocha’s residence. Two people answered the door.

They asked that their faces not been shown, but they did say this behavior is unlike Rocha.

After we asked what Rocha’s personality was like, the pair said, ”He’s quiet and respectful and a nice guy.”

Documents say that, after the shooting, Rocha drove off and tried changing his appearance. That included shaving his goatee and changing clothes.

He spray painted the rear of his car and removed the temporary license tag.

Meanwhile, Officer Vasquez was taken to North Kansas City hospital. He later died there.

After police worked to track Rocha down, they say he gave himself up.

Documents say he walked inside the Clay County Annex and told an employee that he needed to turn himself in and that he committed murder.

We asked the people at the home, “Does this sound like Rocha at all?” They said, “No. It’s out of character. It was just a bad situation where he freaked out. It’s not like the stuff you hear, like, he’s been going downhill or anything like that. It was just a bad situation.”

Rocha’s bond is set at $2 million. He will be arraigned Thursday at 1:30 p.m. in Liberty.

Previous coverage:

‘Just unfathomable’: NKC officer shot during traffic stop dies from injuries

Price Chopper accepting donations for Officer Vasquez’s family

NKC officer killed Tuesday is 8th area officer killed in line of duty in 6 years

‘I committed murder’: Suspect admits to shooting officer, documents say

Joshua Rocha charged with murder in shooting death of Ofc. Daniel Vasquez

Local leaders, police departments take to social media after officer is fatally shot in North Kansas City

Copyright 2022 KCTV. All rights reserved.