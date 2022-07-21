Aging & Style
Your House Your Home
Living KC
Advertise With Us
Jobs
School Authority
Advertisement

Man charged in connection with fatal shooting of NKC officer

By Greg Payne
Published: Jul. 20, 2022 at 8:01 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLAY COUNTY, Mo. (KCTV) - During a press conference this morning by officials from North Kansas City, Kansas City and Clay County, we learned 24-year-old Joshua Tyler Rocha is being charged with first-degree murder and armed criminal action for the death of 32-year-old North Kansas City police officer Daniel Vasquez.

According to a probable cause document, Rocha told investigators he was on his way to buy ammunition for his rifle when officer Vasquez pulled him over near 21st and Clay streets.

Police say officer Vasquez was conducting a traffic stop for expired temp tags on Rocha’s vehicle.

The document goes on to say Rocha told police he did not want to go to jail or have his vehicle towed. So, when officer Vasquez approached his driver side, Rocha shot him with the rifle in his car.

Vasquez fell backward. Then, Rocha got out of the car and shot again at Vasquez when he was laying on the ground.

The document states Rocha’s rifle jammed, so he cleared it and then shot again.

This afternoon, KCTV5 News stopped by Rocha’s residence. Two people answered the door.

They asked that their faces not been shown, but they did say this behavior is unlike Rocha.

After we asked what Rocha’s personality was like, the pair said, ”He’s quiet and respectful and a nice guy.”

Documents say that, after the shooting, Rocha drove off and tried changing his appearance. That included shaving his goatee and changing clothes.

He spray painted the rear of his car and removed the temporary license tag.

Meanwhile, Officer Vasquez was taken to North Kansas City hospital. He later died there.

After police worked to track Rocha down, they say he gave himself up.

Documents say he walked inside the Clay County Annex and told an employee that he needed to turn himself in and that he committed murder.

We asked the people at the home, “Does this sound like Rocha at all?” They said, “No. It’s out of character. It was just a bad situation where he freaked out. It’s not like the stuff you hear, like, he’s been going downhill or anything like that. It was just a bad situation.”

Rocha’s bond is set at $2 million. He will be arraigned Thursday at 1:30 p.m. in Liberty.

Previous coverage:

‘Just unfathomable’: NKC officer shot during traffic stop dies from injuries

Price Chopper accepting donations for Officer Vasquez’s family

NKC officer killed Tuesday is 8th area officer killed in line of duty in 6 years

‘I committed murder’: Suspect admits to shooting officer, documents say

Joshua Rocha charged with murder in shooting death of Ofc. Daniel Vasquez

Local leaders, police departments take to social media after officer is fatally shot in North Kansas City

Copyright 2022 KCTV. All rights reserved.

Latest News

According to a probable cause document, Joshua Rocha told investigators he was on his way to...
Suspect charged with killing North Kansas City police office
You’ll soon see a green flag waved at the Hollywood Casino to throw money down on your favorite...
Hollywood Casino in KCK prepares for sports betting
In order for the petition to be placed on the ballot, there must be enough signatures in six...
KCTV5 Investigates: Will Missouri vote on marijuana?
Nearly 600 people have signed a petition against the addition of a cell tower in a rural Clay...
Proposed Clay County cell towers spark dispute among neighbors
The North Kansas City Police Department parking lot is full of flowers, notes and candles...
North Kansas City community holds candlelight vigil for fallen Officer Daniel Vasquez