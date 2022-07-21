Lenexa man killed in motorcycle crash

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - A Lenexa man is dead following a motorcycle crash that happened Wednesday evening.

Kevin M. Joyce, 40, was killed when the motorcycle he was operating went through a red traffic light and was struck by a car.

Lenexa police reported the crash happened July 20, at 10:15 p.m.

Results from a preliminary investigation indicate that Joyce was eastbound on West 87th Street when he and his motorcycle collided with a passenger car that was turning left from Maurer Road.

Joyce died at the scene.

The driver of the passenger car was not hurt and is cooperating. This crash remains under investigation.

