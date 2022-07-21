Aging & Style
Your House Your Home
Living KC
Advertise With Us
Jobs
School Authority
Advertisement

Lenexa man killed in motorcycle crash

FILE — A Toyota driver who tried to outrun police after a traffic violation ended up crashing...
FILE — A Toyota driver who tried to outrun police after a traffic violation ended up crashing into another vehicle.(KCTV5)
By Micah Bray
Published: Jul. 21, 2022 at 1:42 PM CDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - A Lenexa man is dead following a motorcycle crash that happened Wednesday evening.

Kevin M. Joyce, 40, was killed when the motorcycle he was operating went through a red traffic light and was struck by a car.

Lenexa police reported the crash happened July 20, at 10:15 p.m.

Results from a preliminary investigation indicate that Joyce was eastbound on West 87th Street when he and his motorcycle collided with a passenger car that was turning left from Maurer Road.

Joyce died at the scene.

The driver of the passenger car was not hurt and is cooperating. This crash remains under investigation.

Copyright 2022 KCTV. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Prior to his arraignment hearing, Joshua Rocha was placed in Ofc. Daniel Vasquez's handcuffs.
At hearing, suspected shooter escorted to courtroom in handcuffs of Ofc. Vasquez
"Derailed Amtrak train 4 with 8 railcars and 2 locomotives."
NTSB shares preliminary report regarding Amtrak train derailment near Mendon
FILE — A grand jury issued a no true bill, meaning they found no reason for criminal charges in...
Grand jury: No probable cause for abuse charges to be filed against Excelsior Springs teacher
Silver Dollar City employee dies from injuries following incident at park Wednesday