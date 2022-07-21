Kansas man indicted for selling hundreds of cattle used as collateral

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A Kansas cattleman has been indicted for selling hundreds of cattle used as collateral without paying back the full loan amount.

The U.S. District Attorney’s Office for the District of Kansas says a federal grand jury in Topeka indicted a Kansas cattleman with one count of criminal conversion, one count of forgery of U.S. obligations or securities and one count of a false statement to a federally insured bank.

Court documents indicate that Blaine Schurle, 26, of Barnes, who operates Double S Cattle Company, LLC, has been accused of allegedly selling about 400 head of cattle valued at more than $400,000 without authorization from the Farm Services Agency. FSA guidelines prohibit the sale of collateral the federal government has a security interest in without first being approved.

Schurle has also been accused of attempting to deposit a check for $13,452 into his bank account issued to both him and the FSA despite it not being endorsed by the agency.

The Office noted that a grand jury also indicted Schurle for allegedly failing to report his debt obligations to FSA while securing a bank loan for $45,450.

Schurle has been scheduled for an initial court appearance at 1:30 p.m. on Thursday, July 21.

