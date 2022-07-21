Aging & Style
Your House Your Home
Living KC
Advertise With Us
Jobs
School Authority
Advertisement

Kansas man indicted for selling hundreds of cattle used as collateral

FILE
FILE(KBTX)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Jul. 21, 2022 at 12:18 PM CDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A Kansas cattleman has been indicted for selling hundreds of cattle used as collateral without paying back the full loan amount.

The U.S. District Attorney’s Office for the District of Kansas says a federal grand jury in Topeka indicted a Kansas cattleman with one count of criminal conversion, one count of forgery of U.S. obligations or securities and one count of a false statement to a federally insured bank.

Court documents indicate that Blaine Schurle, 26, of Barnes, who operates Double S Cattle Company, LLC, has been accused of allegedly selling about 400 head of cattle valued at more than $400,000 without authorization from the Farm Services Agency. FSA guidelines prohibit the sale of collateral the federal government has a security interest in without first being approved.

Schurle has also been accused of attempting to deposit a check for $13,452 into his bank account issued to both him and the FSA despite it not being endorsed by the agency.

The Office noted that a grand jury also indicted Schurle for allegedly failing to report his debt obligations to FSA while securing a bank loan for $45,450.

Schurle has been scheduled for an initial court appearance at 1:30 p.m. on Thursday, July 21.

Copyright 2022 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Latest News

FILE — Missouri Attorney General Eric Schmitt has subpoenad seven school districts over student...
Missouri AG Schmitt files lawsuit against the City of St. Louis to halt ‘taxpayer-funded abortions’
Generic image.
Several Johnson County government buildings without power Thursday
Officer Daniel Vasquez was 32 years old, a 2-year member of the North Kansas City Police...
Funeral services announced for fallen North Kansas City Ofc. Daniel Vasquez
Running back Mark van Eeghen of he Oakland Raiders let the football slip away as Jim Lynch of...
Report: Chiefs Ring of Honor member, Super Bowl IV linebacker Jim Lynch dies at 76
Executive Order 22-04 calls upon the Missouri Department of Natural Resources (DNR) to activate...
Gov. Parson signs executive order to speed up drought response