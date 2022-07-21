Aging & Style
Kansas cattleman indicted for alleged financial crimes

(KWCH)
By KWCH Staff
Published: Jul. 21, 2022 at 10:20 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - A federal grand jury in Topeka returned an indictment charging a Kansas man with one count of criminal conversion, one count of forgery of United State obligations or securities and one count of false statement to a federally insured bank.

According to court documents, 26-year-old Blaine Schurle of Barnes, operator of Double S Cattle Company, LLC, is accused of illegally selling approximately 400 head of cattle valued at more than $400,000 without authorization from the Farm Services Agency. Schurle is also accused of attempting to deposit a check worth more than $13,000 that was issued to both him and the FSA, despite the check not being endorsed by the FSA.

A grand jury additionally indicted Schurle for failing to report his debt obligations to FSA while securing a bank loan for $45,450.

Schurle’s first court appearance is scheduled for Thursday at 1:30 p.m. before a U.S. Magistrate Judge in the U.S. District Court for the District of Kansas. The U.S. Department of Agriculture Office of Inspector General is investigating the case, and Assistant U.S. Attorney Christine Kenny is prosecuting.

